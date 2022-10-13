Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

