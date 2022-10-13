Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,050,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 521,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 836,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Shares of DE traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $365.31. 50,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,474. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.25 and its 200-day moving average is $357.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

