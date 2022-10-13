Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Increases Dividend to GBX 45 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 3.8 %

LON:GAW traded up GBX 220 ($2.66) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,020 ($72.74). 124,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,260. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,565 ($67.24) and a fifty-two week high of £106.50 ($128.69). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,957.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,069.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,544.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rachel Tongue purchased 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,630 ($92.19) per share, for a total transaction of £139,705.30 ($168,807.76).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

