GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAMCO Investors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $389.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 515.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 157.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Stories

