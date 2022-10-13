Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Down 2.7%

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.65). 7,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 9,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.67).

Gama Aviation Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.78. The firm has a market cap of £34.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.61.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance, repair, and modification solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.