Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GALNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galenica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Galenica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of GALNF remained flat at 77.80 during midday trading on Thursday. Galenica has a 12-month low of 77.80 and a 12-month high of 77.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of 77.80.

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

