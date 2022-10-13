G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research report on Thursday.

G Mining Ventures Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GMINF stock traded down 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.47. 11,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097. G Mining Ventures has a one year low of 0.41 and a one year high of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.57.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

