FY2023 Earnings Forecast for EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for EnQuest in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for EnQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENQUF. Barclays boosted their target price on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.34) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

EnQuest Price Performance

About EnQuest

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

(Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.