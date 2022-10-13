FY2023 Earnings Estimate for iBio, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of iBio in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.80) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iBio’s current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share.
iBio Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $2.43 on Thursday. iBio has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -3.65.
Institutional Trading of iBio
About iBio
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iBio (IBIO)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.