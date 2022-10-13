FY2023 Earnings Estimate for iBio, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of iBio in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.80) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iBio’s current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share.

iBio Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $2.43 on Thursday. iBio has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -3.65.

Institutional Trading of iBio

About iBio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iBio during the first quarter worth $36,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBio by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iBio by 178.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iBio by 10.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iBio during the first quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

