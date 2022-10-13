FY2022 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.80.

TRI opened at C$137.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$136.30. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$119.23 and a 1 year high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.46 billion and a PE ratio of 89.51.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,938.20. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total value of C$51,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,250.02. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total value of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,938.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,050 shares of company stock worth $7,012,911.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

