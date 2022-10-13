FY2022 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $4.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 211,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 95,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

