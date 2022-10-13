Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

