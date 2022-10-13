Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 89 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $145.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.