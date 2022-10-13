Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.40. 364,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523,032. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

