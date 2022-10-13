Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases Shares of 9,347 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 10.1% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $130.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,983. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

