Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $357.98 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $357.17 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.