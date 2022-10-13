Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $77.01. 243,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,685. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

