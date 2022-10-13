Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 326 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 53,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.07.

FRC opened at $129.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.24. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $128.92 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

