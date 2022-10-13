FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FuelPositive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NHHHF stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.09. The company had a trading volume of 170,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,843. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.12. FuelPositive has a one year low of 0.08 and a one year high of 0.24.

FuelPositive Company Profile

FuelPositive Corporation operates as a technology company that provides clean energy solutions. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its lead product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, a fuel for grain drying, a fuel for internal combustion engines, and a solution for grid storage.

