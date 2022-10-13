FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.77

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 160621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.79.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 169,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

