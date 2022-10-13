FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.77

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 160621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
FuelCell Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.79.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
