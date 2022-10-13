Frontier Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier (FRONT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frontier has a current supply of 100,000,000. The last known price of Frontier is 0.2257342 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,598,165.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frontier.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

