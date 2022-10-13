Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,113 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 25,010 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,660,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $111,022,000 after buying an additional 100,182 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,458 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 151,908 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

