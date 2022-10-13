Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE FCX opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.