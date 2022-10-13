freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

FNTN stock opened at €18.81 ($19.19) on Thursday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($33.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.16.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

