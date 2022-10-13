Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00006236 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $390,242.00 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.41 or 0.27130910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010596 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax Price Index Share has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Frax Price Index Share is 1.2057845 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $384,391.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.frax.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.