Frax Price Index Share 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $389,911.00 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00006275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $389,911.00 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax Price Index Share has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Frax Price Index Share is 1.22636638 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $365,988.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.frax.finance/.”

