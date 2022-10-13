Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 10th

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Franklin Street Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of -12.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $55,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

