Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.
Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,421. The firm has a market cap of $653.64 million, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
