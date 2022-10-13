Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,421. The firm has a market cap of $653.64 million, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

About Franklin Covey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 121.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franklin Covey by 262.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth about $263,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.