Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Trading 4% Higher

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 7,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 512,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $945.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -46.41%.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $814,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $452,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

