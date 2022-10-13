Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.38.

FNV traded down $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,412. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,560,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

