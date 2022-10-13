FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 1,425.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

FOXW stock remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Thursday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares in the last quarter.

About FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

