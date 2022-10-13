Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 301,280 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,017,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Earthstone Energy news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,167,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

