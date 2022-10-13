Foundry Partners LLC Sells 7,842 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Jamf by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 81.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

