Foundry Partners LLC Sells 160,450 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Rite Aid worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 59.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 21.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Rite Aid Trading Down 6.5 %

RAD opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

