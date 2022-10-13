Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $288.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.80 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.54.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.