Foundry Partners LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Sage Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $982,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

