Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 427,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.0 %

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $373,065 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

