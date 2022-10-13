Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Fossil Group Price Performance

FOSL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 635,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

