Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 5.9 %

FBIO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,145. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 108.87%. The company had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

