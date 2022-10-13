Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Flushing Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. 11,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $612.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at $277,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

