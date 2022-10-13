Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Flex has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,768 shares of company stock worth $3,931,302 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,769,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Flex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,973 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

