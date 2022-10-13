FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,289. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

