Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVN. MKM Partners began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.05.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. 49,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,537. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Five9 has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $168.56.

Insider Activity at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,170. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.