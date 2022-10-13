Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

