Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,360. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

