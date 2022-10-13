First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.25

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.25 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.13.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 208.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

