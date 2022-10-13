First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. 18,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,876. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $74.39.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.