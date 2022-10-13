First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the September 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 919,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. 1,141,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,501. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

