First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 49.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQXT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.24. 13,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,385. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.39.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

