First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 434.0% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

QQEW traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.48. 47,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.