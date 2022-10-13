First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 434.0% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
QQEW traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.48. 47,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $121.07.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.